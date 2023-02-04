Anderson leads UIC against Evansville after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 1-12 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -9; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Trevante Anderson scored 29 points in UIC’s 68-62 overtime loss to the Illinois State Redbirds. The Flames have gone 5-6 at home. UIC has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Aces are 0-13 in MVC play. Evansville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Flames. Jace Carter is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UIC.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.8 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article