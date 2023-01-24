Anderson leads UIC against Missouri State after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (9-12, 1-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-10, 6-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -13; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Missouri State Bears after Trevante Anderson scored 27 points in UIC’s 78-72 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears are 6-3 on their home court. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 4.1.

The Flames are 1-9 in MVC play. UIC is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Jace Carter is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

