The Hilltoppers were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at the half trailing 42-32. But the home team (8-5) mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Hilltoppers’ 61 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Javion Hamlet scored a season-high 19 points and had eight assists for the Mean Green (6-8). Deng Geu added 18 points. James Reese had 13 points.

Western Kentucky matches up against Rice at home on Saturday. North Texas plays Marshall on the road on Saturday.

