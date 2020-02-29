Marten Linssen had 19 points for the Seahawks (10-21, 5-13). Ty Gadsden added 14 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Jaylen Sims, who led the Seahawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, scored 3 points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. Delaware defeated UNC Wilmington 82-68 on Dec. 28.
