The Horned Frogs are 2-1 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.
The Cowboys and Horned Frogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Mike Miles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.