Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys to host Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Oklahoma State for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday. The Cowboys have gone 2-1 at home. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 6.8.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by William Douglas averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.

Douglas is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.8 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

