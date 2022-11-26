Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys to host Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2)
The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by William Douglas averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.
Douglas is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.8 points for Prairie View A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.