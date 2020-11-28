Kashaun Hicks had 12 points for Norfolk State (2-0). Devante Carter added 10 points.
Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points for the Highlanders (0-2). Mangum finished with 11 points. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.