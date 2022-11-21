Anderson scores 20, FGCU beats Northern Kentucky 82-61

ESTERO, Fla. — Zach Anderson had 20 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 82-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Monday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added six rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). Chase Johnston scored 14 points and added five steals. Dahmir Bishop recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.