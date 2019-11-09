Malik Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (0-1). Corey Brown added 10 points.

Brown takes on Quinnipiac at home on Wednesday. Canisius plays Albany on the road on Wednesday.

