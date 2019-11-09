SIU’s Barret Benson missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.
The Salukis trailed throughout until they overcame a 13-point deficit late to go ahead 53-50 before Delaware finished on a 6-2 run.
Nate Darling led the Blue Hens with 18 points, nailing 4 of 8 from distance. Allen added 17 points.
Aaron Cook led Southern Illinois with 16 points.
The Blue Hens, who beat Oakland 56-53 Friday, will face Texas-San Antonio Sunday.
SIU (2-1) which beat UTSA 72-60 Friday, will face Oakland Sunday.
