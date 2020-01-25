The Lumberjacks scored five of their last seven points from the free-throw line in the final 2:18. They tied at 79 on a pair of free throws by Brooks DeBisschop and went ahead on a layup by Bernie Andre.

Later, Sal Nuhu made two free throws, drawing Portland State within 83-82 with 21 seconds left then DeBisschop made one of two with six seconds left. The Vikings’ Holland Woods drove the length of the court but missed a contested layup as time expired.

Nuhu had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Portland State (10-12, 4-6). Woods added 16 points and seven assists and Lamar Hamrick had 15 points for the Vikings.

Both teams have home games on Monday: Northern Arizona against Sacramento State and Portland State against Montana.

