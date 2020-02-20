Andre knocked down 9 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range for the Lumberjacks (15-10, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). He added three steals in picking up his third double-double of the season. Brooks DeBisschop totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for his sixth double-double. Luke Avdalovic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.