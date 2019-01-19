FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Sophomore Jonathan Andre posted career highs of 21 points and seven rebounds to spark Northern Arizona to an 82-75 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Andre knocked down 8 of his 14 shots to help the Lumberjacks (5-12, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) shoot 49 percent from the floor. Freshman Luke Avdalovic and Ted McCree added 18 points each for NAU, while freshman reserve Cameron Shelton pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Holland Woods paced the Vikings (6-11, 1-5) with 21 points and four steals, but he had eight of Portland State’s 23 turnovers that led to a 30-15 edge for NAU in points off turnovers. Deante Strickland came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 19 points.

Avdalovic sank a 3 in the final minute of the first half to give the Jacks a 37-31 lead at intermission.

Andre had a layup and a free throw and Shelton scored two straight layups as NAU tallied the first seven points of the second half to push its lead to 44-31 at the 17:50 mark. Portland State pulled within 52-48 with 11:54 remaining on a Strickland basket, but McCree answered with a jumper and NAU stayed comfortably in front from there.

