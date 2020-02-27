Bernie Andre scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Cameron Satterwhite added 10 points for Northern Arizona (16-11, 10-8 Big Sky Conference).
Jared Samuelson had 19 points for the Grizzlies (17-11, 13-4), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Manuel added 16 points.
The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 79-72 on Dec. 28. Northern Arizona matches up against Montana State at home on Saturday. Montana matches up against Sacramento State on the road on Saturday.
