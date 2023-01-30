Andrews leads Loyola (MD) against Colgate after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (16-7, 10-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -17.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Colgate Raiders after Jaylin Andrews scored 24 points in Loyola (MD)’s 80-66 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Colgate scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 3-7 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Kenny Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

