Andrews leads No. 23 Baylor women past No. 17 Oklahoma 81-70

Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

Bella Fontleroy scored all eight of her points in the first quarter to help give the Bears a 21-5 lead. Oklahoma shot just 1 of 16 from the floor in the first quarter but closed the second on an 18-8 run to pull to 34-30 at the break. Llanusa had 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter.