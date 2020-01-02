Daryl Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Miners (9-5). Bryson Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Deon Stroud had 10 points.
FIU faces UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Saturday.
