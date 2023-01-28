Andrews scores 24 as Loyola (MD) knocks off Bucknell 80-66

BALTIMORE — Jaylin Andrews’ 24 points helped Loyola Maryland defeat Bucknell 80-66 on Saturday.
Xander Rice led the way for the Bison (8-15, 1-9) with 21 points. Jack Forrest added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bucknell. In addition, Alex Timmerman finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
NEXT UP
Loyola (MD) plays Colgate on the road on Monday, and Bucknell visits American on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.