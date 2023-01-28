Andrews scores 24 as Loyola (MD) knocks off Bucknell 80-66

Andrews added seven rebounds and three steals for the Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 Patriot League). Deon Perry scored 20 points and added three steals. Alonso Faure was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Xander Rice led the way for the Bison (8-15, 1-9) with 21 points. Jack Forrest added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bucknell. In addition, Alex Timmerman finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.