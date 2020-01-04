Trejon Jacob had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida International (11-4, 2-0 Conference USA). Osaghae added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Corcoran finished with 11 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-9, 0-2). Keaton Wallace added 15 points and seven rebounds and Luka Barisic had 14 points.

Florida International takes on North Texas on the road on Thursday. UTSA matches up against Louisiana Tech at home on Thursday.

