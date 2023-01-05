Anigwe leads UC Davis against UC Irvine after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 0-1 Big West) Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -2.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Christian Anigwe scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 74-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Davis has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.6.

The Aggies and Anteaters square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 5.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

