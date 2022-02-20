Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points.
The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Jan. 13.
