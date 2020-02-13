The Pioneers trailed 37-29 at the break but went on a 14-5 run midway through the second half to get within 48-45. Sacred Heart sealed it with six straight free throws in the final 23 seconds.

Michael Green III scored a season-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8). Adam Grant added 10 points, and Patrick Harding had eight points and 15 rebounds.

Sacred Heart plays Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday. Bryant plays Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.

