The Pioneers entered averaging 41.25 rebounds a game, ranking 17th nationally, and outrebounded CCSU 51-29.
Ian Krishnan had 10 points for the Blue Devils (1-17, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games.
Sacred Heart plays Saint Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday. CCSU plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.