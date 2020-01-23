The Pioneers, who ended a two-game skid, outrebounded CCSU (1-20, 0-8) 42-28 and outscored the Blue Devils 32-22 in the paint and 15-8 on the fast break

Xavier Wilson scored 13 and made four of the Blue Devils six blocked shots while Ian Krishnan scored 12 for Central Connecticut, which has lost its last eight.

Blue Devils leading scorer Greg Outlaw (10 ppg) shot 1-for-6 for five points. CCSU has not defeated a Division I team this season and hasn’t beaten Sacred Heart since Feb. 21, 2015.

Sacred Heart matches up against Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut plays Wagner at home on Saturday.

