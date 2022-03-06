Caleb Fuller had 18 points for the Aggies (12-10, 6-6). Kane Milling added 14 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pepper had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Davis 74-58 on Jan. 27.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com