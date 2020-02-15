Kinnon LaRose had 16 points, going 4-for-6 from distance, and added nine rebounds for Sacred Heart (16-11, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Aaron Clarke added 14 points and seven assists. Jare’l Spellman had 11 points and three blocks.

Virshon Cotton and Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (12-14, 7-6) with 14 points each. Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Ty Flowers each had 13 points.

Sacred Heart matches up against Merrimack on the road on Friday. Long Island University matches up against St. Francis (NY) at home on Tuesday.

