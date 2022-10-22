Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win on Saturday that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six.

In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a scor e. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.