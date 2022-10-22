Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win on Saturday that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six.
Sexauer was 14 of 19 for 173 yards for the Tommies (6-1, 4-3 Pioneer League).
Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.
___
