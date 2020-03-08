“Toward the end of his sophomore year,” the coach, Mark Turgeon, said afterward, “he didn’t like me, and I didn’t like him.”

But there was Turgeon, waiting for him, smiling. Cowan had lifted the Terrapins not only to an 83-70 victory over Michigan Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale at Xfinity Center, but to a share of the Big Ten title, Maryland’s first in what still feels like its new conference. Cowan stabilized the Terps not just on Sunday, but a program over the entirety of his career. So when Cowan arrived, Turgeon hoisted him up, his sneakers right off the floor.

“I don’t know if anybody’s every seen Turg like that,” Cowan said.

There is still more ahead for Cowan, for Turgeon, for these Terps. The unfortunate part is that the evaluation of this season will be less about the Big Ten title they shared with Wisconsin than it will be about how far they advance in the NCAA Tournament. Fit in the upcoming Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, and Cowan’s legacy isn’t yet complete.

But there should be room to appreciate what the Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) accomplished here, and what Cowan meant to that effort.

“Anthony came back to win a championship,” Turgeon told the crowd before his team snipped the nets down. “Anthony, you got it, brother!”

He is a rare species in modern college basketball, a player good enough to be a four-year starter and focal point for the program who actually stays all four years, who develops over that time, who leaves a lasting impression on a fan base, on his teammates, on a program. To be clear, at just six feet tall, Cowan wasn’t a lottery pick who turned down NBA certainty to return to College Park.

But he came back to develop, to lead, to win. In that sense, Sunday’s contribution was typical: 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and six straight free throws in the final minute that salted the Wolverines away.

Cowan was not perfect — not Sunday, when he committed three turnovers and committed a freshman-like foul on a three-point shooter just before half, nor over the course of his career. The imperfections mean there was room for growth. That he grew provides a depth, a complexity, a richness to his moment with Turgeon.

Even Saturday, at the practice before Cowan’s 130th straight start for Maryland, Turgeon had to have a moment with his senior. The weight of leading the Big Ten outright to losing three of their last four was on everyone, most prominently coach and point guard. Cowan wasn’t smiling. He hung his head.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, buddy,’” Turgeon said. “ ‘We feed off you. Change your attitude.’ And he did.”

This was approximately version 3,000 of this conversation, little exchanges that are forgotten over time but that add up to a real relationship. Go back further, to the end of Cowan’s sophomore year, which concluded with the Terps out of the tournament and on uneasy footing internally. Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson were leaving early for the draft. With a talented and important freshman class on the way, Turgeon needed Cowan to be a rudder, not an anchor.

“He just wasn’t being the point guard that I wanted him to be,” Turgeon said. “We had a sit-down, and we talked about it. I loved him, but I wanted more out of him. …

“Then he just changed his approach to the game. He made the game easier.”

Which, of course, doesn’t mean it was easy. A shared trait between coach and point guard: They’re able to take the slightest grudge, the most minuscule external doubt, and turn it into motivation. It’s as if they look for slights just so they can provide the retorts.

“Before the game, I was all on Twitter,” Cowan told the crowd. “I told myself: Don’t do it.”

He couldn’t help it. Twitter is a dangerous place for — well, for anybody. But it’s particularly perilous for a prominent player and coach from a program that looked like Big Ten favorites weeks ago but arrived at the final day of the regular season gasping for air.

Cowan found the tweets for which he was looking, the naysayers who said the Terps couldn’t do it. It wasn’t just about Sunday, about Michigan. It was about his whole career.

“Coming in, I don’t think people thought Anthony could play at this level,” sophomore guard Erick Ayala said. “I don’t think people thought that Maryland was a program that could be where we’re at today — Big Ten champions. He’s the embodiment of all that — perseverance, fight, grit, resiliency.”

Now, there is shared experience, too. When Turgeon spoke to the crowd afterward, he asked them before the thanks and the tributes, “Anybody see the 1,000-pound gorilla that was on my back, that left?” It’s exactly what Cowan was thinking, too.

“Me and Coach have been in this together,” Cowan said. “There has been terrible stuff said about us all the time.”

Not Sunday. In the weeks and days leading up to the Michigan game, when at least a share of the Big Ten title was a real possibility — first with a victory over Michigan State at home, then with a win on the road against Rutgers, both of them losses — Turgeon found himself on the elliptical trainer, daydreaming. He would allow himself to imagine the perfect scenario for clinching part of the crown. Home game, lead secure, final minute — and here comes Anthony Cowan Jr. to the sideline at Xfinity Center, one last time.

“Then you start to tear up a little bit while you’re working out,” Turgeon said.