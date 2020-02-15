The Terps, who scored the final 14 points, have won eight straight games and stand alone atop the Big Ten. And now they have a season-defining win. Maryland hadn't won in East Lansing since a double-overtime victory in December 2014, the program's first Big Ten contest.

AD

After Maryland's advantage ballooned to 15 about three minutes before halftime, the Spartans methodically climbed back, outperforming the Terps in all areas. Cassius Winston hit a three-pointer that finally gave the Spartans the lead, 54-51, with 7:28 to go.

AD

But after Michigan State stretched its lead to seven, the Terps made four consecutive three-pointers — the first by Jalen Smith and then three from Cowan. Maryland hadn't shot well in the second half — it was 0 for 10 on three-point tries other than its four late makes, and it had just 28 points in the final 20 minutes — but with the game on the line, the Terps' best players quieted Breslin Center.

Maryland (21-4, 11-3) had taken control of the conference's top spot the week before, but on Saturday the Terps proved they are deserving of being considered the conference's best. Cowan scored a game-high 24 points and made 5 of 9 three-point attempts. Smith had 17 points and notched his eighth consecutive double-double by adding 10 rebounds. Together they led their team to a comeback that initially didn't seem as though it would be needed.

AD

Cowan, whose production sometimes skews toward the second half, had all eight of Maryland's points in the game's first five minutes. After that burst, he slowed for long stretches. But when Maryland needed him, he performed at his best.

AD

Maryland led 39-24 late in the first half, but the Spartans whittled their deficit to eight points with a 7-0 run before the break. The Terps' final five possessions before halftime featured four misses and a turnover.

The Terps' defense, with help from some unlucky rolls, held the Spartans to 1-for-8 shooting from three-point range before halftime. But after the break, the Spartans' surge continued.

Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) relied heavily on Winston (14 points) and Xavier Tillman (18), its only players to reach double figures. Maryland had few solutions when it came to containing Tillman, particularly when Smith spent six minutes on the bench during the first half.

AD

The Spartans have struggled this season, and they lost three straight games this month. Pegged as preseason national title contenders, the Spartans fell out of the top 25 this week. But the Spartans enjoyed a much-needed night of optimism when they won Tuesday at No. 22 Illinois, proving how they still have the talent to make a run both in the conference and in the NCAA tournament.