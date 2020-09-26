Anthony added a 41-yard TD pass to Jawaun Johnson and bulled into the end zone from the 1 to stretch the lead to 52-24 late in the third quarter.
Anthony finished 17-of-30 passing for 340 yards.
Bailey Zappe was 37 of 58 for 406 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes — each from inside the 6 — and had an interception to lead Houston Baptist (0-3). Jerreth Sterns made 14 catches for 138 yards and three TDs. Ben Ratzlaff had 10 receptions for 127 yards and two scores.
Attendance was limited to 7,140 (25% capacity) for the 28,019 seat-Joe Aillet Stadium. Face masks were required and tailgating was prohibited.
