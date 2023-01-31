Antoine leads Radford against Presbyterian after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (14-9, 8-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 1-9 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Bryan Antoine scored 21 points in Radford’s 55-52 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. The Blue Hose are 5-5 in home games. Presbyterian is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 8-2 against Big South opponents. Radford averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Ard Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.9 points for the Highlanders. Antoine is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

