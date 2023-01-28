Antoine's late 3-pointer lifts Radford over SC Upstate 55-52

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bryan Antoine scored 21 points and buried a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to rally Radford to a 55-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Antoine shot 6 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (14-9, 8-2 Big South Conference), who upped their win streak to seven. Justin Archer added 11 points.