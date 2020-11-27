Jahcobi Neath added 12 points and Ismael Massoud scored 10 for Wake Forest.
Juan Munoz scored 13 points and Justin Hill added 11 for Longwood. The Lancers were originally scheduled to open their season against Delaware State on Thursday, but the game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Wake Forest beat Delaware State 111-51 on Wednesday.
Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama and JR Mathis also missed the first two games of the season due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Without the 6-foot-9 Oguama, Wake Forest was outrebounded by Longwood 30-21.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.