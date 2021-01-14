Longwood held Winthrop to a season-low 72 points as the Eagles failed to surpass 80 points for just the third time this season. Winthrop has the NCAA’s twelfth best scoring offense.
The Lancers had their own offensive woes, scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.
Justin Hill had 15 points for the Lancers (3-12, 2-7). Juan Munoz added 11 points. Heru Bligen had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.