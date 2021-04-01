Public — 59.18%
Private — 40.82%
Total responses - 98
How many scholarship sports does your school have?
1-10 — 0.00%
11-20 — 78.95%
21-30 — 10.53%
More than 30 — 10.53%
Total responses — 95
What is your school’s overall undergraduate enrollment?
Under 2,500 — 4.08%
2,500-5,000 — 23.47%
5,001-10,000 — 23.47%
10,001-20,000 — 26.53%
More than 20,000 — 22.45%
Total responses - 98
What effect will allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness, such as receiving endorsements, have on the competitive balance in Division I athletics?
Many more schools will be competitive — 1.02%
Somewhat more schools will be competitive — 10.20%
No impact — 15.31%
Somewhat fewer schools will be competitive — 45.92%
Many fewer schools will be competitive — 27.55%
Total responses — 98
Does your school have sports that are financially self-sustaining?
Yes — 21.43%
No — 78.57%
Total responses — 98
If it is allowed, how likely is your school to share revenue with athletes in revenue-generating sports?
Very likely — 5.21%
Somewhat likely — 11.46%
Not very likely — 34.38%
Not at all likely — 48.96%
Total responses — 96
Would you favor or oppose colleges and universities being required to give college athletes a share of university revenue derived from sports? (Examples: TV revenue, tournament appearance rewards or gate and concessions profits.)
Strongly favor — 2.06%
Somewhat favor — 9.28%
Somewhat oppose — 19.59%
Strongly oppose — 69.07%
Total responses — 97
What effect would requiring schools to offer compensation to athletes based on a share of university sports-generated revenue have on the competitive balance of Division I sports:
Many more schools will be competitive — 3.06%
Somewhat more schools will be competitive — 3.06%
No impact — 4.08%
Somewhat fewer schools will be competitive — 13.27%
Many fewer schools will be competitive — 76.53%
Total responses — 98
If your school were to offer compensation beyond scholarships to students, are there any sports that would lose funding or be cut by your school?
Yes — 73.68%
No — 26.32%
Total responses — 95
If your school begins compensating athletes in revenue-generating men’s sports such as football and basketball, how will that affect your school’s ability to comply with Title IX? Would that make it:
Much easier — 0.00%
Somewhat easier — 0.00%
No impact — 6.19%
Somewhat more difficult — 18.56%
Much more difficult — 75.26%
Total responses — 97
Would you favor or oppose a law capping or regulating coach and staff salaries?
Strongly favor — 28.57%
Somewhat favor — 39.80%
Somewhat oppose — 16.33%
Strongly oppose — 15.31%
Total responses — 98
Do you think the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee should provide funding for college athletics programs related to Olympic sports given their role in helping develop Olympians?
Yes — 64.29%
No — 35.71%
Total responses — 98
How much responsibility should each of the following have for regulating college sports?
Congress:
A lot of responsibility — 9.18%
A little responsibility — 35.71%
No responsibility at all — 55.10%
NCAA:
A lot of responsibility — 89.80%
A little responsibility — 9.18%
No responsibility at all — 1.02%
Conferences:
A lot of responsibility — 74.49%
A little responsibility — 22.45%
No responsibility at all — 3.06%
Total responses — 98
