The models include either 10 conference games and one nonconference or eight conference games and one nonconference. They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out between the ACC and the school.
Presidents were expected to vote on alterations to the schedule and adding Notre Dame this week, but decided it would be best to wait until after an NCAA Board of Governors meeting that’s scheduled for Tuesday, the person said.
