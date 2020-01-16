Aranda will take over a Big 12 program that is in much better shape than it was when Rhule got there just over three years ago.

Aranda, the highest-paid college assistant at $2.5 million a season, will be a head coach for the first time. He was a Power Five defensive coordinator the past seven seasons, at Wisconsin from 2013-15 before a four-year span at LSU capped by a win Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25