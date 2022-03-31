Caputo replaces Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons at the school.
Caputo has been an integral part of Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s staff for two decades, including helping George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 and the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight this season. He has been associate head coach at Miami since May 2015, overseeing much of the team’s recruiting efforts and serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.
