Ole Miss fired coach Matt Luke on Sunday after three seasons. Mississippi would be Kiffin’s fifth head coaching job, fourth in college, during a tumultuous career.

Kiffin was hired at 31 to coach the Oakland Raiders in 2007, making him one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history. That lasted 20 games. He did a one-year stint with Tennessee, and then three-plus seasons at Southern California. Kiffin was fired five games into his fourth season at USC, let go in the early morning hours after a Saturday night loss at Arizona State.

AD

AD

Kiffin landed at Alabama as offensive coordinator for Nick Saban in 2014 and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2015. It ended awkwardly in Tuscaloosa, too. Kiffin departed Alabama just days before the Tide played Clemson in the 2016 College Football Playoff championship game.

Kiffin is 60-34 as a college head coach, including 25-13 at FAU.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD