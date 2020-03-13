Pitino, who was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a $2 million buyout in his contract if he were to be fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $1.75 million for a termination prior to April 30, 2021.
Pitino met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement provided by the university, Coyle said: “Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at a championship level.”
