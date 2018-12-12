A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Temple is finalizing a contract to make Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz its next head coach.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was still being worked on. Diaz would replace Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons to become coach at Georgia Tech last week. Like Collins, Diaz has been a successful defensive coordinator with Power Five schools.

Their careers already have crossed. Collins helped replace Diaz as co-defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2011 after Diaz left for Texas. In 2015, when Collins left Mississippi State for Florida, Diaz returned to the Bulldogs.

Diaz, a Miami native, has directed top-15 defenses with Hurricanes each season since joining them in 2016.

