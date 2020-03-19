CBS Sports first reported the deal with Kennedy.
The Blazers announced a “change of leadership” in the program on March 13.
Robert Ehsan led the Blazers to a 76-57 record in four seasons, going 38-34 in Conference USA games.
Kennedy resigned as the Rebels’ coach in February 2018 after 12 seasons. He led Ole Miss to a 245-156 record with nine 20-win seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
He was interim head coach at Cincinnati in 2005-06 before taking over Ole Miss’ program.
