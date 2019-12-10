Aranda would replace Tony Sanchez, who was fired Nov. 25 after going 19-40 in five seasons.

UNLV is looking to raise the profile of its football program with the Rebels set to begin playing home games in a new stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas. The school also opened a $34 million on-campus football complex this fall.

AD

Aranda joined LSU in 2016 when he was hired away from Wisconsin by then-LSU coach Les Miles. He was retained by current LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

AD

Aranda is among the highest-paid coordinators in the nation, earning about $2.5 million per year. He spent earlier parts of his career with current Mountain West Conference schools, including stints at Utah State and Hawaii.

Aranda served three years as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator.

No. 1 LSU, the top seed in the College Football Playoff, is coming off arguably its best defensive performance in a 37-10 win over Georgia in the SEC title game last Saturday.

LSU meets Oklahoma in the national semifinals in the Peach Bowl Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD