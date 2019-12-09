Scott, 38, is the son of former South Carolina head coach Brad Scott and is a former Clemson player. He has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney.

Jeff Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled playing call.

Scott has been part of two national championship teams.

USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF went 4-8 this year.

