Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.
Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies.
