1961 — Niagara ends St. Bonaventure’s 99-game winning streak at home with an 87-77 victory over the Bonnies. Al Butler scores 25 points for the Purple Eagles and Tom Stith leads the Bonnies with 33 points. Niagara shoots 73% to give St. Bonaventure its first loss in 13 years at the Olean Armory.

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 67 points, but New York’s Richie Guerin scores 50 to lead the Knicks to a 149-135 victory.

1964 — Cassius Clay wins the world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston is unable to answer the bell for the seventh round at Convention Hall in Miami Beach, Fla.

1977 — Pete Maravich of the New Orleans Jazz scores 68 points, the most by an NBA guard, in a 124-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Only Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor had scored more points in an NBA game.

1987 — The SMU football team is suspended for the 1987 season after investigations reveal players received $61,000 from a booster slush fund.

1993 — Vermont beats Northeastern 50-40 for its 50th straight victory, breaking the women’s Division I college basketball record for consecutive regular-season wins.

1994 — Oksana Baiul of Ukraine wins the figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Nancy Kerrigan, whacked on the knee 2½ months earlier, wins the silver. Tonya Harding, later convicted of hindering prosecution in the Kerrigan attack, finishes eighth.

2001 — In the largest playoff in PGA Tour history, Rert Allenby wins the Nissan Open on the first extra hole against five other players. It’s Allenby’s third PGA Tour victory, all won in playoffs.

2009 —A.J. Price scores 36 points to send Connecticut past Marquette 93-82 and give coach Jim Calhoun his 800th career victory. Calhoun becomes only the seventh coach in Division I to win 800 or more games.

2010 — In Vancouver, British Columbia, the Canadian women defeat the U.S. 2-0 for their third straight Olympic hockey title. Billy Demong and Johnny Spillane finish 1-2 in a Nordic combined race, the first American medalists in a sport that’s been part of the Winter Olympics since 1924.

2014 — Second-ranked Wichita State becomes the first Division I men’s basketball team to reach 30-0 in the regular season with a 69-49 victory over Bradley.

2017 — Kelsey Plum surpasses Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular-season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77.

2018 — Kirill Kaprizov scores a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Russians to the gold medal in men’s hockey with a 4-3 win over Germany at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

2018 — Norway’s Marit Bjoergen closes a remarkable Olympic career, winning the gold medal in the women’s 30-kilometer mass start at the Pyeongchang Games. The 37-year-old Bjoergen, the only Olympian to win five medals at these Games, finishes with 15 medals. She leaves as the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympic history.

2019 — James Harden scores 28 points, ending his 32-game streak with at least 30 while the Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-111. His run of games with 30 or more points is the second-longest in NBA history behind a 65-game streak by Wilt Chamberlain.