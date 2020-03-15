1989 — Denver’s Michael Adams surpasses his own NBA mark of 379 3-point attempts in a season when he fires six 3-pointers in a 119-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Adams finishes the season with 466 attempts.

1990 — Philip Hutcheson of David Lipscomb University hits a running 5-foot hook shot in the NAIA Tournament to become the all-time scoring champion of college basketball. The 6-foot-8 Hutcheson, who scored in double figures in every college game he played, breaks the record of 4,045 set in 1969-72 by Travis Grant of Kentucky State.

2001 — A record number of low-seeded teams advance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Indiana State, Butler, Temple, Charlotte and Fresno State join 12th-seeded Gonzaga in advancing, meaning 13 of the tournament’s 32 first-round games were won by underdogs.

2003 — Svetlana Feofanova reclaims the pole vault world record from Stacy Dragila by clearing 15 feet, 9 inches at the World Indoor Championships at Birmingham, England. The Russian betters the mark of 15-8 1/4 Dragila set at the U.S. Indoor Championships on March 2.

2005 — Norway’s Robert Sorlie wins his second Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in one of the closest races in years. Sorlie completes the 1,100-mile race across Alaska in nine days, 18 hours, 39 minutes and 31 seconds. He’s still in the winner’s circle when Ed Iten of Kotzebue crossed the line 34 minutes later.

2006 — A U.S. squad loaded with All-Stars loses 2-1 to Mexico to be eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 33 of his 65 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-111 win over Portland.

2008 — Denver sets NBA season highs for points in a half with 84 and points in a game with a 168-116 rout of the Seattle SuperSonics.

2009 — Kevin Durant scores 25 points and Oklahoma City spoils Gregg Popovich’s 1,000th game as San Antonio’s coach with a 78-76 victory over the Spurs. Popovich becomes the 24th coach to reach 1,000 games and only the seventh to do it with one team.

2010 — Lance Mackey wins the 1,100-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race to become the first musher in the event’s 38-year history to win four consecutive races. He finishes the race in eight days, 23 hours and 59 minutes — the second-fastest finish in race history.

2012 — Kyle O’Quinn has 26 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 15 seed Norfolk State stun second-seeded Missouri 86-84 in the West Regional of the men’s NCAA tournament. C.J. McCollum scores 30 points and Lehigh upsets Duke 75-70 in the South Regional to become the second No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 during a wild day in the NCAA tournament.

2013 — Mikaela Shiffrin overtakes Tina Maze and takes the World Cup slalom title with a big comeback at Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The American teenager trailed Maze by a massive 1.17 seconds after the first leg but finishes ahead of the Slovenian in the second run to win the slalom title in her first full season on the circuit.

2013 — Ted Ligety caps his dominant season in giant slalom with a sixth World Cup win at Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The American skier joins Ingemar Stenmark as the only men in the 47-year World Cup history to get six GS victories in a season. Stenmark’s 10-race sweep in 1978-79 is the record.

2014 — Malcolm Brogdon scores 23 points and Virginia wins its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament men’s title since 1976 with a 72-63 win over Duke.