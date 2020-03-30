1961 — The Pacific Coast League’s proposal to use a designated hitter for the pitcher is rejected by the Professional Baseball Rules Committee by a vote of 8-1.

1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight in the second period of a 10-2 romp over the New York Islanders.

1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset with a 12-round, split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.

1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.

1980 — Larry Holmes scores a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out John Tate in the 15th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Knoxville, Tenn.

1985 — Old Dominion beats Georgia 70-65 for the women’s NCAA basketball championship.

1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It’s the first overtime in the 10 years of the women’s tournament.

1991 — Brett Hull scores his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.

1991 — Amy Alcott wins the Dinah Shore golf tournament with a record eight-shot victory over Dottie Mochrie.

1997 — Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss, who won her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.

2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix’s 4-0 victory over Anaheim.

2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville defeats defending national champion Baylor 82-81 in the regional semifinals. It’s the final college game for Baylor’s Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-8 star and second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.

2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.

2013 — Louisville overcomes Kevin Ware’s gruesome injury and advances to the Final Four with an 85-63 win over Duke. Ware broke his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he landed awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot.