Southern California enters another season of playing for coach Clay Helton’s job security. On the other side of Los Angeles, is this a make or break year for coach Chip Kelly?
Oregon is the Pac-12 favorite, but the Ducks have quarterback questions. Can Washington contend with a stingy defense?
Meanwhile, Arizona State enter the season with high expectations and an ongoing NCAA investigation.
Plus, what’s new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s move for dealing with conference realignment?
