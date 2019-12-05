Why hiring a new coach is like reaching into a grab bag and hoping for the best? Which teams don’t even need to win their conference championship games to reach the playoff? Why the Heisman Trophy should have more finalists.
____
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.